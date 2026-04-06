Valnet on Moving to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop, Making It Work Better

Over the past few months, I've been using Ubuntu on my secondary devices. I use it for personal projects, testing self-hosted apps, and helping friends set up machines where all they need is a browser, email, and YouTube. It's not my primary OS, but I spend enough time in it that I need my everyday tools to work.

The biggest criticism I hear about Linux is that installing and using programs is painful compared to Windows. And honestly, there's truth to that. You're dealing with Flatpaks, Snaps, AppImages, package managers, and sometimes compiling from source just to get a single app running. On Windows, you download an .exe and double-click it to install the app. But when it comes to replacing core productivity apps, I was surprised by how well Linux alternatives held up. I found solid replacements for almost everything in my Windows workflow, with one exception that genuinely broke things.