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Valnet on Moving to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop, Making It Work Better
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Make Use Of ☛ I disabled background startup apps on Linux, and everything felt lighter within a day
When nothing is technically broken, booting is snappy, apps open as they should, and my Linux system isn't spiraling into chaos or throwing cryptic errors just to feel something, it still felt like wading through syrup. Not enough to panic. Not enough to troubleshoot properly. Just enough friction to make every click feel like a small negotiation. The kind of sluggishness that doesn’t show up in screenshots but absolutely murders your flow.
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Make Use Of ☛ I replaced my entire Windows workflow with Linux apps — and only hit one wall
Over the past few months, I've been using Ubuntu on my secondary devices. I use it for personal projects, testing self-hosted apps, and helping friends set up machines where all they need is a browser, email, and YouTube. It's not my primary OS, but I spend enough time in it that I need my everyday tools to work.
The biggest criticism I hear about Linux is that installing and using programs is painful compared to Windows. And honestly, there's truth to that. You're dealing with Flatpaks, Snaps, AppImages, package managers, and sometimes compiling from source just to get a single app running. On Windows, you download an .exe and double-click it to install the app. But when it comes to replacing core productivity apps, I was surprised by how well Linux alternatives held up. I found solid replacements for almost everything in my Windows workflow, with one exception that genuinely broke things.