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Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

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The Secure Boot certificates on your PC expire in June, and Windows 10 machines will never get the fix

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



I'd bet you've spent exactly zero minutes thinking about Secure Boot, unless you've wanted to replace Windows with another operating system and had to disable it for that to happen.

Secure Boot is a feature of UEFI, and it's a requirement for any computer that wants to run a modern version of Windows. It exists to protect us against malware that infects your computer's bootloader. There's a security certificate stored in the UEFI which your computer uses to check the Windows bootloader, to ensure it's legitimately signed by Microsoft, and not an imposter.

So far, so good, but what happens when the certificate in your UEFI expires? Well, we're all about to find out.

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