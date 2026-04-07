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The Secure Boot certificates on your PC expire in June, and Windows 10 machines will never get the fix
I'd bet you've spent exactly zero minutes thinking about Secure Boot, unless you've wanted to replace Windows with another operating system and had to disable it for that to happen.
Secure Boot is a feature of UEFI, and it's a requirement for any computer that wants to run a modern version of Windows. It exists to protect us against malware that infects your computer's bootloader. There's a security certificate stored in the UEFI which your computer uses to check the Windows bootloader, to ensure it's legitimately signed by Microsoft, and not an imposter.
So far, so good, but what happens when the certificate in your UEFI expires? Well, we're all about to find out.