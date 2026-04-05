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Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Reverse-Engineering, and More
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 gets post-quantum encryption with Aethyr Edge Node open-source firmware
Aethyr Research has released post-quantum encrypted IoT edge node firmware for ESP32-S3 targets that boots in 2.1 seconds and supports full PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography) handshakes in 35ms. Public-key cryptographic algorithms such as RSA and ECC will soon have to be replaced due to the advance of quantum computers that will be able to crack such encryption within a few hours to days using Shor’s algorithm.
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Hackaday ☛ Reverse-Engineering A Handheld Car Tire Pressure Gauge
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there isn’t a whole lot inside these devices once you pop them open to reveal the PCB. The MEMS device is a tiny device at the top, which has the pressurized air from the tire guided to it. The small hole inside the metal can leads to the internals that consist of a thin diaphragm with four piezoresistors that enable measurements on said diaphragm from which pressure can be determined.
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Hackaday ☛ Heathkit Tuner Saved From Junk Pile
As you can see in the video below, it needed a lot of love to get back to its former self. The device dates from around 1965, when the kit cost $130. In 1965, that was a lot of money. Back then, that would have bought you about four ounces of gold and would have been a great down payment on a $1,500 VW bug.
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Hackaday ☛ Scrap Vintage Camera Goes Digital With Scanner Parts
Every collector ends up with items that are worthless, usually because they are broken or incomplete. When [Graindead] found a 1920s glass-plate reflex camera for pennies with plenty of missing parts, it was obvious that what he had was a piece of junk. Throw it away? No, he turned it digital with the aid of a small document scanner.
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Hackaday ☛ Making A Vintage Allen Scythe Electric
The Allen Scythe is one of those fantastic pieces of vintage agricultural machinery which would never be allowed to be manufactured today for health and safety reasons. It’s a two-wheel walk-behind device with a frightening reciprocating cutter bar which makes short work of almost anything. It’s the perfect tool for the roughest of brush clearance, but it demands respect. [Way Out West Workshop Stuff] has one, and is replacing the vintage Villiers two-stroke engine with an electric motor.