news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Benchmarks
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NVMe Performance Compared: Windows Server 2025 vs. Ubuntu Server 24.04.4 LTS
After publishing our article about Microsoft’s opt-in native NVMe feature on Windows Server 2025, we received multiple requests for a direct comparison of storage performance between Windows Server 2025 with native NVMe and a Linux-based server OS. One especially enthusiastic Redditor even offered us beer to do it! Since there were obviously no other reasonable options, we decided to run the same tests on Linux.
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Applications
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HowTo Geek ☛ These 10 open-source apps built Linux into what it is today
An operating system is only as good as the apps it runs. Linux has been able to challenge proprietary systems because it can deliver some "killer apps." Here are some of the best applications, both on servers and on the desktop, that have grown up alongside Linux.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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HowTo Geek ☛ COSMIC desktop is incredible, but its not ready yet
Linux has more than a dozen different desktop environments available, and a big part of what differentiates distros is how they choose to customize those desktop environments. POP!_OS used GNOME for most of its history, but in late 2025, they released an entirely new desktop environment called COSMIC.
I used it for a few days to see how it shaped up to classics like GNOME, Cinnamon, and KDE.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits first week of april 2026
A somewhat quiet week in fedora land this time, which is nice, as it allows for catching up on planned work. Of course there was the usual flow of day to day items too.
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Debian Family
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dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian Live Stick on QNAP NAS how to get a package for older version of debian 10 buster (how to set CMOS clock manually or face Certificate verification failed: The certificate is NOT trusted. The certificate chain uses not yet valid certificate. Could not handshake: Error in the certificate verification)
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ More new icons arrive in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
A couple of new icons have been added to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, to ensure the Resolute Raccoon’s new default apps sport a Yaru-ified look in keeping with the rest of the distro. Ubuntu’s new default system monitor tool Resources gains a new icon. In the Ubuntu 26.04 beta, the app was still sporting its upstream icon. That didn’t look out of place per se, but shape did not conform to the Yaru icon template (circle, squircle or upright rectangle).
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