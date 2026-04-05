M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

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Party in 2 Months' Time

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2026



An upcoming community party

Tomorrow will be a slow news day because of holidays, but we'll carry on as usual. News will 'pick up' (pace) towards the middle of the week.

What else is new around us? Probably another "mickeymouse trophy" will come, hopefully with a PL title and a sort of English 'treble' (Manchester City did that before, only years ago).

This year's anniversary party for the Tux Machines community will probably be in England again, but this time not in Manchester (it's typically near the Manchester City Stadium). Other community members can be hosts and we want to involve others this years. █

Image source: A short walk around the Harbour and Marina at Seaham.