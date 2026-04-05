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Party in 2 Months' Time
An upcoming community party
Tomorrow will be a slow news day because of holidays, but we'll carry on as usual. News will 'pick up' (pace) towards the middle of the week.
What else is new around us? Probably another "mickeymouse trophy" will come, hopefully with a PL title and a sort of English 'treble' (Manchester City did that before, only years ago).
This year's anniversary party for the Tux Machines community will probably be in England again, but this time not in Manchester (it's typically near the Manchester City Stadium). Other community members can be hosts and we want to involve others this years. █
Image source: A short walk around the Harbour and Marina at Seaham.