Web Browsers/Web Servers: Ratelimits, Wander Console 0.4.0, and Mozilla

News of RSS’ death following the demise of Google Reader has been greatly exaggerated. RSS is alive, well, and as omnipresent as ever. You aren’t properly publishing content on the web if you aren’t also publishing in syndication formats.

This is a general guide designed to help you understand, build, and distribute various formats of web feeds, even if you’ve never touched them before. We’re not going to run through all the uses and details of syndication feeds, because they’ve been covered ad nauseam elsewhere. Instead, this article is designed to act as a reference which focuses on the principles of various feed formats so that people can subscribe to your content.

Consider this your article as a point of entry, or reference cheat-sheet.