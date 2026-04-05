news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Ratelimits, Wander Console 0.4.0, and Mozilla
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University of Toronto ☛ Web server ratelimits are a precaution to let me stop worrying
These days, Wandering Thoughts has some hacked together HTTP request rate limits. They don't exist for strong technical reasons; my blog engine setup here can generally stand up to even fairly extreme traffic floods (through an extensive series of hacks). It's definitely possible to overwhelm Wandering Thoughts with a high enough request volume, and HTTP rate limits will certainly help with that, but that's not really why they exist. My HTTP rate limits exist for ultimately social reasons and because they let me stop worrying and stop caring about certain sorts of abuse.
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SusamPal ☛ Wander Console 0.4.0
Wander Console 0.4.0 is the fourth release of Wander, a small, decentralised, self-hosted web console that lets visitors to your website explore interesting websites and pages recommended by a community of independent website owners. To try it, go to susam.net/wander/.
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Andy Bell ☛ A quick guide to creating syndication feeds
News of RSS’ death following the demise of Google Reader has been greatly exaggerated. RSS is alive, well, and as omnipresent as ever. You aren’t properly publishing content on the web if you aren’t also publishing in syndication formats.
This is a general guide designed to help you understand, build, and distribute various formats of web feeds, even if you’ve never touched them before. We’re not going to run through all the uses and details of syndication feeds, because they’ve been covered ad nauseam elsewhere. Instead, this article is designed to act as a reference which focuses on the principles of various feed formats so that people can subscribe to your content.
Consider this your article as a point of entry, or reference cheat-sheet.
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Mozilla
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Can Free VPN and Hey Hi (AI) Save Firefox From Decline? [Ed: Mozilla is Not a Privacy Company, Mozilla is Run by GAFAM Executives and Managers Who Came From American Surveillance Companies]
Mozilla is betting on free VPN and Hey Hi (AI) to revive Firefox browser. Can this bold strategy bring users back or is it too late already?
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