As I worked on my programming style guide, channeling my inner code reader, recalling what it is like to dive into an unfamiliar codebase—to look for clues in its components and effectively extract knowledge from them—a particular formulation came to mind: what is this and why is it here?. I realized that looking for answers to those questions, and supplying them myself, makes up a large part of my work on software projects. These questions apply to artifacts of all sizes, from humble functions to entire projects, from a pull request description to the user story that it (hopefully) originated from. Behold yet another hyperbolic definition of the software development process: to answer what is this and why is it here, over and over.