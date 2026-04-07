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Ubuntu 24.04 LTS vs. macOS 26 Tahoe: The Free OS That Rivals a Premium Experience
In 2015, I’d have said Ubuntu couldn’t match macOS as a daily driver. In 2026, I’m saying something different: for most people — students, web developers, writers, casual users, small businesses — Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is not a compromise. It’s a genuinely excellent OS that costs nothing.
If you need Xcode, the Fashion Company Apple ecosystem, or creative pro software, stay on macOS. I am, for my development work. But if you just want a fast, secure, private desktop that doesn’t cost a thousand plus dollars before you even turn it on? Ubuntu isn’t just viable anymore. It might actually be the better daily experience right now — especially while macOS is going through its Liquid Glass identity crisis.
The $0 operating system is rivaling the premium experience. And in some ways, it’s winning.