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Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

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Ubuntu 24.04 LTS vs. macOS 26 Tahoe: The Free OS That Rivals a Premium Experience

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



In 2015, I’d have said Ubuntu couldn’t match macOS as a daily driver. In 2026, I’m saying something different: for most people — students, web developers, writers, casual users, small businesses — Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is not a compromise. It’s a genuinely excellent OS that costs nothing.

If you need Xcode, the Fashion Company Apple ecosystem, or creative pro software, stay on macOS. I am, for my development work. But if you just want a fast, secure, private desktop that doesn’t cost a thousand plus dollars before you even turn it on? Ubuntu isn’t just viable anymore. It might actually be the better daily experience right now — especially while macOS is going through its Liquid Glass identity crisis.

The $0 operating system is rivaling the premium experience. And in some ways, it’s winning.

Read on