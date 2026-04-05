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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2026



Quoting: The best thing about modern Linux isn't the desktop, it's how easy it is to roll back your mistakes —

When I made the move from Windows to Linux, I wasn't quite sure what to expect. I knew I was moving into a whole new ecosystem, and I had an idea as to what I wanted to test out, but other than that, I had no idea what I was getting into. So, I just sort of jumped in and gave Linux a try.

Fortunately, my experience with the FOSS operating system landscape was really positive, and I've stuck with Linux ever since. However, I've come to realise that one of the biggest parts of Linux that I never expected to love as much as I do is the rollback tools available to you, especially the ones you don't even need to set up.