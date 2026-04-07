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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: Firefox's free VPN rollout finally reached me – is it any good? - OMG! Ubuntu —

It hit my Ubuntu machine last night – and I’m last to be invited to anything, so I thought I’d write a quick rundown of what it actually does, what it doesn’t, and how to set it – assuming you have it.

If you’re waiting for it to roll out to you, there’s no special update or download to look out for as this is a progressive rollout feature – Mozilla enables it remotely, in stages. There was no fanfare when it arrived for me, the toolbar button just …appeared.

Firefox’s free VPN will initially only be available to users in the UK, the USA, France and Germany. It’s also desktop-only; you won’t find it in the latest versions of Firefox on Android or iOS.