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Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

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Firefox 149.0.2 Improves the Browser Toolbar on Wayland for Linux Users

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 07, 2026



Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

Firefox 149.0.2 also fixes a crash that occurred when using certain security keys or WebAuthn features for two-factor authentication and an issue where certain parts of web pages, such as drop-down menus and specific styles, didn’t appear correctly when printing.

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