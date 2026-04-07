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Firefox 149.0.2 Improves the Browser Toolbar on Wayland for Linux Users
Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.
Firefox 149.0.2 also fixes a crash that occurred when using certain security keys or WebAuthn features for two-factor authentication and an issue where certain parts of web pages, such as drop-down menus and specific styles, didn’t appear correctly when printing.