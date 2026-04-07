news
FunOS 26.04 LTS Beta and FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (with Calamares Installer
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FunOS 26.04 LTS Beta
Release Date: 31 March 2026Base: Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Development Branch We are excited to announce the release of FunOS 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Beta, available starting March 31, 2026. This Beta release provides an early preview of the next Long Term Support (LTS) version of FunOS, built on the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 base.
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FunOS 24.04.4 LTS (with Calamares Installer)
Release Date: 06 April 2026Base: Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) Overview This is an alternative ISO build of FunOS 24.04.4, featuring the Calamares installer instead of Ubiquity. This release does not introduce a new version of FunOS, but provides an additional installation option for users.