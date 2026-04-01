news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2026,

updated Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: Krita 5.3.1 Released! | Krita —

Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.1 and 6.0.1.

This release mainly fixes an issue for Windows users: some applications, like Microsoft Windows Powertoys' Fancy Zones or the Google Drive plugin cause problems for Krita. These applications query all running applications for their accessibility abilities.

Until Qt6, Qt's QML module, which is used extensively in the new text tool, would then recursively query all active screen objects, like comboboxes or buttons, and up and down the entire class hierarchy for accessibility features. This slowed down Krita to the point where even menus would be slow to open.

It was extremely tricky to figure this out, since none of the Krita developers actually use these external applications... But it should be fixed now!