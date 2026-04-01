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Krita 5.3.1 Released!
Quoting: Krita 5.3.1 Released! | Krita —
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.1 and 6.0.1.
This release mainly fixes an issue for Windows users: some applications, like Microsoft Windows Powertoys' Fancy Zones or the Google Drive plugin cause problems for Krita. These applications query all running applications for their accessibility abilities.
Until Qt6, Qt's QML module, which is used extensively in the new text tool, would then recursively query all active screen objects, like comboboxes or buttons, and up and down the entire class hierarchy for accessibility features. This slowed down Krita to the point where even menus would be slow to open.
It was extremely tricky to figure this out, since none of the Krita developers actually use these external applications... But it should be fixed now!
Update
Valnet's Viraj Gawde:
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Krita 5.3 brings new tools and Wayland support to the open-source paint app
Krita, an open source digital painting app, has rolled out version 5.3.0 and 6.0.0 simultaneously. After several years in development, both versions come with significant updates and share nearly identical features. Krita 5.3 continues to run on Qt 5, while Krita 6 moves to Qt 6 and is still considered in the experimental phase. The dual-release strategy ensures stability for current users while making 6.0 the primary version before the end of the year.