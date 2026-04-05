Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Absurd is a durable execution system that lives entirely inside Postgres. The core is a single SQL file (absurd.sql) that defines stored procedures for task management, checkpoint storage, event handling, and claim-based scheduling. On top of that sit thin SDKs (currently TypeScript, Python and an experimental Go one) that make the system ergonomic in your language of choice.

The model is straightforward: you register tasks, decompose them into steps, and each step acts as a checkpoint. If anything fails, the task retries from the last completed step. Tasks can sleep, wait for external events, and suspend for days or weeks. All state lives in Postgres.

If you want the full introduction, the original blog post covers the fundamentals. What follows here is what we’ve learned since.