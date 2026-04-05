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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

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KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Coming on June 16th, Here’s What to Expect

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack Refreshes Lineup with CardKB2 Keyboard, ESP32-P4 Modules, and Core2 for AWS

M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2026

letters

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux smashes past 5% on the Steam Survey for the first time

  
After rubbing away the sleep from my eyes in disbelief

 
Wine 11.6 Released

  
important release milestone

 
OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

  
OpenShot 3.5 has been released today as yet another stable update to this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.


  
 


 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

  
The 286th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 5th, 2026.

 
Party in 2 Months' Time [original]

  
An upcoming community party

 
Windows Down at 60%, GNU/Linux Gained 0.3% This Month Based on statCounter [original]

  
That might help explain recent moves by Microsoft

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux news leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Ratelimits, Wander Console 0.4.0, and Mozilla

  
WWW related news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Reverse-Engineering, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Linux Kernel 6.18 and Preview of 7.0

  
kernel picks

 
Games: Godot Threat From Microsofters, Microsoft Thurrott Tries Steam on GNU/Linux, and "Civilization VI Linux Testing Shows Proton's Superiority"

  
gaming news

 
Watchtower Discontinued and Switching from sudo to doas

  
2 applications-related articles

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto’s next feature wants to turn your car into an office

 
4 reasons I use screen instead of tmux on Linux

  
Every Linux PC I've used in the last 15 years has come with screen pre-installed

 
I switched to Hyprland and now I get why Linux users are obsessed with it

  
I installed it because I got curious. And curiosity, in Linux

 
The best thing about modern Linux isn't the desktop, it's how easy it is to roll back your mistakes

  
When I made the move from Windows to Linux, I wasn't quite sure what to expect

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kdenlive 26.04 RC ready for testing

  
The Kdenlive 26.04 Release Candidate is ready for testing

 
Age verification on Systemd and Flatpak

  
Flatpak is discussing the technicals around how to implement age verification

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Stormy World [original]

  
The world is in flux at the moment

 
Technology Plan B

  
Be part of the Software Freedom movement

 
GNU/Linux Big in Yemen This Year [original]

  
GNU/Linux has risen a lot in Yemen

 
Definitely Not a Bubble: After Almost 4 Years in Geminispace Tux Machines Attracts About 200,000 Gemini Requests Per Week [original]

  
It's a very large capsule at this point [...] Geminispace is still growing and GemText is adopted by more people

 
Security Leftovers and Some FUD

  
Microsoft speaks

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Software and Free Software Leftovers

  
Software stories

 
Kernel Woes (Linux)

  
2 new stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Euro-Office, Comment About Collabora, and Open Letter to European Citizens

  
roductivity Software/LibreOffic news

 
PostgreSQL Releases and News

  
latest from the PostgreSQL site

 
Web Browsers, RSS Feeds, and Mozilla News

  
Web related links

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
"hey hi", SAP, and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Applications: Skyscraper, Release Roundup, and More

  
Applications for GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
This Finnish Privacy-focused Linux Phone Wants You to Forget Google Exists

  
By Yanko Design

 
Linux Foundation Sells the "Linux" Brand and Rents/Licenses It to Legitimise Another Sloppers' Scam

  
3 examples

 
A popular Linux distro now has higher system hardware requirements than Windows 11

  
Ubuntu, a popular Linux distro, is getting a new version soon

 
Games: DOOM Eternal, OpenGOAL, and More

  
mostly stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Gentoo Prank and Gentoo Big Forum Upgrade

  
Gentoo jokes and news

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Microsoft 'Crashing' Moon Mission

  
Even NASA can't escape Microsoft Outlook problems

 
Microsoft NPM Causes Security Catastrophes, Microsoft Transmits Malware to Sites and More

  
Microsoft doing its best

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
How to Speed Up Your Android Phone In Just a Few Taps

 
4 things you can do with a Linux terminal on Android that no regular app can match

  
A Linux terminal on Android sounds like a niche hack, until you actually try it for a while

 
I saved a doomed Windows laptop by embracing Linux

  
I’ve been using Fedora Linux on my gaming PC for over a year now

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: UI and Stability Improvements

  
This was a somewhat quiet week mostly full of UI and stability improvements

 
Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 11: Jukebox Audio Streaming

  
I went on a search for a modern, maintained and open source alternative for my OTTO server

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Coming on June 16th, Here’s What to Expect

  
The upcoming KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is expected on June 16th, 2026, with many new features and improvements. Here’s what’s to expect.