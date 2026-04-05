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Free and Open Source Software
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Tectonic - modernised, self-contained TeX and LaTeX engine - LinuxLinks
Tectonic is a modernised, self-contained TeX and LaTeX engine powered by XeTeX and TeX Live.
It is designed to simplify document compilation by automatically downloading the files it needs and producing fully processed PDF output with minimal user intervention.
This is free and open source software.
RFC Reader - terminal-based viewer for IETF Request for Comments documents - LinuxLinks
RFC Reader is a terminal-based viewer for IETF Request for Comments documents.
It lets you fetch RFCs, cache them locally for offline use, and browse them through a text user interface with navigation and search tools designed for reading long technical standards documents.
This is free and open source software.
Kitsune - libadwaita client for watching anime from AniLiberty - LinuxLinks
Kitsune is a Libadwaita client for watching anime using content provided by the AniLiberty team through its public API.
The application offers a GNOME-friendly interface for browsing releases, reading information about series, tracking viewing activity, and playing streams directly inside the app. It’s an unofficial client, and the catalog, descriptions, and subtitles it exposes are provided in Russian by AniLiberty.
This is free and open source software.
Eclipse Theia - cloud & desktop IDE framework - LinuxLinks
Eclipse Theia is an extensible framework for building full-featured cloud and desktop IDEs and developer tools with modern web technologies.
It provides a modular platform for creating tailored development environments, supports multi-language workflows, and is developed under vendor-neutral open source governance.
Theia is a completely independent project, based on a new technology stack with a modern web-based architecture. Theia is not a fork of VS Code, but a separate, independently developed platform that shares a few technologies, such as Monaco, LSP, or DAP.
This is free and open source software.
GeckoCIRCUITS - circuit simulator optimized for power electronics - LinuxLinks
GeckoCIRCUITS is a circuit simulation environment designed specifically for power electronics applications. It provides a fast and user-friendly platform for modelling, analysing, and visualising electronic systems, combining circuit simulation with control and thermal modelling capabilities.
Originally developed by researchers associated with ETH Zurich, the software supports a wide range of simulation tasks including time-domain analysis, system modelling, and optimisation workflows. Its modular architecture and programmable components make it suitable for both educational use and advanced engineering design.
This is free and open source software.
Receiver continues to go from strength to strength - LinuxLinks
Receiver is a GUI internet radio player for Linux. I wrote a fairly short review of Receiver last month, following up with an update on the project’s progress.
This additional follow-up looks at the project’s progress since then, and it’s pleasing to see that some of my suggested improvements have been implemented nicely.
With version 0.5.0 the app now replaces the old home screen with a dedicated favourites page, supports drag-to-reorder there and simplifies the station info page. There’s also the addition of horizontal mouse-wheel scrolling plus more compact genre/country pills. Together with refreshing the bundled station database, and updates screenshots/captions and branding assets, Receiver is becoming a must-have app if you like internet radio.
hawk - Haskell text processor for the command-line - LinuxLinks
Hawk is a command-line text processor that brings Haskell expressions to shell pipelines.
It’s aimed at jobs that sit between quick one-liners and full Haskell programs, making it easier to filter, reshape, and transform line-oriented or tabular text from the terminal. When expressions start to grow, reusable logic can be moved into a user-configurable prelude file instead of being crammed into a single command.
This is free and open source software.
Pardus Font Manager - lightweight font management application - LinuxLinks
Pardus Font Manager is a lightweight font management application developed for Pardus, a Debian based Linux distribution.
It provides a simple graphical interface that allows users to manage their font collections, including installing new fonts, previewing them, and organizing existing fonts on the system.
The application is designed to streamline everyday font management tasks without requiring command-line tools, making it suitable for users who want a straightforward way to handle fonts in a desktop environment.
This is free and open source software.