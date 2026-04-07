original
Good Uptime So Far in 2026
A little less than three weeks from now (Apr 24, 2026 21:00 - Apr 25, 2026 09:00 BST) there will be work on the network, potentially having some impact on access to the site/capsule. At the moment the site works very fast, but room for improvement exists, particularly when it comes to serving people as far as Japan (that can take over a second depending on the route).
So far this year we're not aware of any downtime, not even as short as more than a minute though we did reboot once (into a new kernel, back in January). We'd like to think we make a good "use case" or "case study" for avoiding GAFAM and "The Cloud". █
Image source: Wi-fi Internet Router