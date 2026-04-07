Tackling Bloat in Ubuntu and Why Next Ubuntu LTS Has Weaknesses

Minimal installs have this reputation of being clean, focused, almost virtuous, like your computer is about to fix its life and start making better decisions. In reality, what usually happens is much less poetic. You remove a bunch of things, feel strangely powerful for a short while, and then run headfirst into the first file your system no longer knows how to open.

So naturally, I didn’t just go with Ubuntu’s minimal install and call it a day. Come on, guys, that would have been sensible.

Instead, I installed it, looked around, and decided it still felt a little too comfortable. Too complete. So I started removing things, one by one, with a very simple rule in mind: if I didn’t explicitly choose it, it didn’t get to stay. No bundled apps quietly waiting to be useful. No “just in case” tools. No invisible helpers smoothing things out in the background. Just a desktop, a terminal, and a growing awareness that I was slowly dismantling the parts of the system that make it feel effortless.