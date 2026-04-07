news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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What Matters is Software Freedom, Not the Brands
The important thing is to speak about Software Freedom
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Wikileaks is About to Turn 20
~2 days ago it turned 19.5
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The Cloud of Smoke
Will 2026 be the year that "The Cloud" openly confesses the risks it brings about?
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 36 Out of 200: Claim KB-2024-003529 in a Nutshell (Microsoft Employee Does Terrible Things, Then Sues the Reporter in Another Continent)
It commences with more of an overview
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Gemini Links 06/04/2026: Solar Panel Story and Centralisation
Links for the day
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"Free Speech, Free Press": What the World Needs to Improve
Darkness breeds corruption
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IBM prioritises a "lot of smoke and hype and use of trending buzzwords"
IBM can pretend all it wants things are fine
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GAFAM Paying the Price for Pursuing US Military Money (Taxpayers' Money as 'Stimulus' With Strings Attached)
The "cloud" in cloud computing is a cloud of smoke
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Observing Slop's Demise
If energy becomes more scarce, then one rare/side perk (or upside) will be slop companies screaming for lifeboats
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Links 06/04/2026: Crackers Breached the European Commission, Why "Old Way of Campaigning Won’t Cut It Anymore"
Links for the day
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Enron Versus NVIDIA (the Cost of Circular Financing, or Funding Your Own Customers to Buy Your Products) - “The Inventory Paradox” or “The Vibe Revenue Admission”
Round-tripping (finance)
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You Know "The Economy" is Fake When 6 Months After Oracle Says Debt-Saddled 'Open' 'AI' (Slop) Will Pay It $300,000,000,000 Oracle Says It Must Lay Off 30,000 Workers at 6AM
Oracle is in deep debt, which increased at a pace of almost 4 billion dollars per month lately
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Free Software Will Outlive GAFAM
GAFAM is overhyped
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Techrights Was Further Decentralised Three Years Ago
In 2020 we began working on IPFS stuff
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The Military Attacks on Dubai Internet City as Reminder That GAFAM Isn't Safe (Disregard the "Nobody Gets Fired for Buying GAFAM" Mindset)
These are all realistic and foreseeable scenarios that GAFAM sceptics have long warned about
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The Wars Aren't Ending, Now We See GAFAM Facilities Being Bombed
This is becoming a tech issue
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Links 06/04/2026: Turning 34, Throwing Things Away, and Printing in GNU/Linux
Links for the day
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Links 06/04/2026: Ex-Microsoft Engineer Explains Why Azure Fails, Germany Prepares for War
Links for the day
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EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part XI - EPO Strike Enters Its Second Week, EPO Sheds Off Qualified Staff to Make Way for Nepotists
More than six months ago the "Cocaine Communication Manager" got arrested for cocaine use
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Another Microsoft Outlook Downtime
Microsoft has sloppy code, it's not something suitable for mission-critical things
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Week 2 of April IBM Layoffs Accelerate Based on Rumours
"Heard about Layoff at IBM"
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 05, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, April 05, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):