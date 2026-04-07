This distro nobody talks about is more popular than Ubuntu and Fedora—here's 3 reasons why

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: 3 reasons why MX Linux is more popular than Ubuntu, Fedora, and Zorin OS —

MX Linux ships in three editions, each built around a different desktop environment and targeted at a different class of hardware. KDE Plasma is designed for modern machines that can handle a visually rich, feature-heavy experience. Xfce is the default and offers a solid middle ground for systems that are a few years old. Fluxbox is aimed at genuinely under-powered machines, where even Xfce can feel heavy. There’s also an official ARM edition for the Raspberry Pi, running Xfce with the full MX tool set.

Furthermore, the distro is based on Debian Stable, and by virtue of that heritage, you get a robust and stable user experience. All the apps and software packages in its repositories go through thorough testing. The only trade-off is that its drivers may not be fully optimized for cutting-edge, high-end hardware—especially when it comes to graphics.

That said, this limitation isn’t unique to MX Linux and affects most stable-release distros. In fact, MX actually addresses this with Advanced Hardware Support (AHS), available both as a separate ISO and as a repository you can enable post-install. It ships with a newer Liquorix kernel and an updated graphics stack, which helps systems from around 2019 onward that struggle with Debian’s more conservative drivers. If you're using bleeding-edge hardware, AHS won’t solve everything—but for most moderately new systems, it closes the gap enough to matter.