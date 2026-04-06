OWASP Amass is an attack surface mapping and asset discovery framework. It performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.

It’s designed to help organizations identify and understand their external footprint by combining open source intelligence gathering, network mapping, and active reconnaissance techniques. The project goes beyond simple subdomain enumeration by modeling both physical and digital assets and the relationships between them, making it suitable for broader attack surface intelligence and long-term asset tracking.

This is free and open source software.