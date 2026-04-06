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Free and Open Source Software
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OWASP Amass- attack surface mapping and asset discovery framework - LinuxLinks
OWASP Amass is an attack surface mapping and asset discovery framework. It performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
It’s designed to help organizations identify and understand their external footprint by combining open source intelligence gathering, network mapping, and active reconnaissance techniques. The project goes beyond simple subdomain enumeration by modeling both physical and digital assets and the relationships between them, making it suitable for broader attack surface intelligence and long-term asset tracking.
This is free and open source software.
onsen - rain sounds and white noise - LinuxLinks
onsen is a small Python command line utility that brings a relaxing hot-springs theme to the terminal.
It uses pygame for audio playback and Rich for its text interface, letting you launch looping ambient water sounds from the shell and control playback with simple built-in commands.
This is free and open source software.
PaddleOCR - OCR and document-parsing toolkit - LinuxLinks
Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is the process of recognizing text from an image by understanding and analyzing its underlying patterns.
PaddleOCR is an open-source OCR and document-parsing toolkit. It’s used to extract text and document structure from images and PDFs. It supports model training, inference, and deployment for production use.
mplay - command-line music player inspired by cplay - LinuxLinks
mplay is a command-line music player inspired by cplay, but with a richer terminal interface and a strong emphasis on customization.
The project is built around mpv via python-mpv, supports playlist-based playback from the terminal, and is designed for users who want to browse music collections, audition files quickly, and work with a wide range of audio formats including tracker modules and MIDI.
This is free and open source software.