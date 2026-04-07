Games: Steam Deck, SteamOS, and Dumping Windows for GNU/Linux

This will sound like lunacy, but path tracing at high frames on a handheld PC is achievable. Honest! Alright, there’s an almighty caveat to that claim, yet if you have a fast fiber optic connection, taming the most graphically demanding games on a Steam Deck is entirely possible.

Up until recently, I hadn’t touched my Steam Deck OLED in months. That wasn’t because I don’t love Valve’s handheld (I absolutely adore it). Instead, it was due to the fact the face buttons on my Deck suddenly stopped working one day. And no matter how many times I performed a hard reset on the palm-friendly, Linux-based PC, said inputs steadfastly refused to work.

Happily, a recent SteamOS update has gotten my buttons playing nice again, and that’s made me refamiliarize with what I’d consider to be the essential app for Steam Deck owners. This cloud-based software is so compelling on strong Wi-Fi connections, I’ve barely touched my Nintendo Switch 2 since getting reacquainted with the OLED model of Valve’s fabulous handheld.