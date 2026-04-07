news
IBM Red Hat Hyping Up Slop, "Extended Life Cycle"
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Red Hat ☛ Distributed tracing for agentic workflows with OpenTelemetry [Ed: IBM Red Hat is pushing slop again]
Agentic applications often involve complex interactions between routing agents, specialist agents, knowledge bases, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and external systems. This complexity makes debugging in production difficult without clear visibility.
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Red Hat ☛ Running Karpathy's autoresearch on Red Bait OpenShift AI: 198 experiments, zero intervention [Ed: IBM Red Hat keeps rebranding Red Hat's products as "AI"; this is sick. Anything to fake "growth", just like Microsoft.]
The autoresearch project by Andrej Karpathy, former Hey Hi (AI) director at Tesla and Proprietary Chaffbot Company co-founder, gives an Hey Hi (AI) agent a GPT training script and lets it experiment autonomously.
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The Fast Mode ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle Boosts Stability
Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle, Premium, a new subscription providing a predictable 14-year life cycle for major Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases.
The stand-alone subscription consolidates extended support, simplifying the complexity of managing multiple support streams. This helps organizations more effectively maintain their most sensitive, change-averse workloads on a single, hardened foundation for more than a decade.