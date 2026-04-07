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KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—March

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026

musical instruments

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Ubuntu MATE’s founder is stepping back after 12 years and LinuxConfig covers APT in Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu picks

 
Wine 11.6 Released

  
important release milestone


  
 


 
elementary OS: Faster, More Helpful, and More Yours

  
The latest version of AppCenter comes with some more improvements to the updates view including now showing all ongoing app installations

 
The Secure Boot certificates on your PC expire in June, and Windows 10 machines will never get the fix

  
More like insecure boot!

 
I tried Peppermint Linux: How this bare-bones distro lets you build your ideal OS

  
Peppermint Linux was once a minimalist distribution for out-of-date hardware

 
Ventoy celebrates its 6th birthday by fixing a nasty immutable Linux bug

  
If you're a distro-hopping addict like I am

 
This distro nobody talks about is more popular than Ubuntu and Fedora—here's 3 reasons why

  
Most people shortlisting distros completely skip over MX Linux

 
Firefox’s free VPN rollout finally reached me – is it any good?

  
Firefox recently added a free built-in VPN to its desktop browser

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
I tested Fedora Miracle: Why Linux needs a 'broken' flag for orphaned spins

  
There are a figurative metric ton of Linux distributions available

 
Industrial Revolution and Its Mental Effect [original]

  
Modern society is not good for the human mind

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17's Contact Picker is the privacy upgrade we needed years ago

 
antiX 26 is the Linux distro that makes a 2009 laptop feel faster than a modern Chromebook

  
Linux distro explicitly built for older computers

 
5 hard truths about switching to Linux that Windows users need to hear

  
There’s a version of the Linux story where everything clicks—and you wonder how you ever used Windows

 
The 7 stages of becoming a real Linux user

  
Linux has a weird way of pulling you deeper

 
South Africa: Windows Now Measured at 9%, an All-Time Low [original]

  
Relatively speaking, Windows isn't used much to access Web sites there

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS makes it even easier to enable 10 years of security updates

  
Canonical is adding Ubuntu Pro enrollment to the Welcome tool in the upcoming 26.04 LTS release

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Linux 6.6.133

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.133 kernel

 
Audiocasts, PostgreSQL, Ventoy and More

  
today's leftovers (slow news)

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: FunOS, OpenBSD, and IBM Stuff

  
8 misc. links

 
Valnet on Moving to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop, Making It Work Better

  
a couple of new articles

 
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and  Updates on Oxygen and Air

  
KDE development updates

 
Devices and Hackable Hardware With Linux

  
some hardware projects/news

 
Free, Libre, Software for the Web: Feeding, QUIC, and ontent Management Systems (CMSs)

  
4 more stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Games: Steam Games, SteamOS, RPCS3, and Old DOS Games

  
gaming picks

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Linux 7.0-rc7

  
No big surprises this week

 
KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7

  
The Oxygen and Air themes from the KDE 4 desktop environment are making a major comeback with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.7 release.

 
PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks

  
PeaZip 11.0 open-source archive manager is now available for download with faster archive browsing, enhanced bookmarks, internal drag and drop, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Android Leftovers

  
Can An Android Tablet Replace Your Laptop?

 
Almost 7 Years of COVID [original]

  
A community's maturity is a sign of strength and endurance

 
Let’s put an end to the speculation

  
At the time, nobody could imagine that the companies that had supported OpenOffice.org until then would create a project to kill LibreOffice

 
Why I don't use Linux on my desktop PC

  
Linux is a great operating system

 
Linux desktop environments are dying, and KDE and GNOME killed them

  
Although the number of Linux Desktops has fluctuated over time

 
I switched my Linux terminal to Zsh and it’s the biggest productivity boost I’ve had in years

  
My Linux terminal is one of the most important tools for my daily workflows

 
I switched from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6 and I'm not going back to Ubuntu defaults

  
When I installed and booted into Ubuntu GNOME

 
Bluefish 2.4.1 Released with Side-by-Side View & Improved Dark Mode

  
Bluefish, the free open-source code editor for programmers and web developers, release new 2.4.1 version few days ago

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
To provide an insight into the quality of software that’s available, we’ve compiled a list of the best free and open source Hyprland tools for screen capturing

 
Review: Origami Linux 2026.03

  
I went into my trial with Origami being not only aware that I wouldn't appreciate aspects of the distribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

  
The 286th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 5th, 2026.

 
Party in 2 Months' Time [original]

  
An upcoming community party

 
Windows Down at 60%, GNU/Linux Gained 0.3% This Month Based on statCounter [original]

  
That might help explain recent moves by Microsoft

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux news leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Ratelimits, Wander Console 0.4.0, and Mozilla

  
WWW related news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Reverse-Engineering, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Linux Kernel 6.18 and Preview of 7.0

  
kernel picks

 
Games: Godot Threat From Microsofters, Microsoft Thurrott Tries Steam on GNU/Linux, and "Civilization VI Linux Testing Shows Proton's Superiority"

  
gaming news

 
Watchtower Discontinued and Switching from sudo to doas

  
2 applications-related articles

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Linux smashes past 5% on the Steam Survey for the first time

  
After rubbing away the sleep from my eyes in disbelief

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto’s next feature wants to turn your car into an office

 
4 reasons I use screen instead of tmux on Linux

  
Every Linux PC I've used in the last 15 years has come with screen pre-installed

 
I switched to Hyprland and now I get why Linux users are obsessed with it

  
I installed it because I got curious. And curiosity, in Linux

 
The best thing about modern Linux isn't the desktop, it's how easy it is to roll back your mistakes

  
When I made the move from Windows to Linux, I wasn't quite sure what to expect

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kdenlive 26.04 RC ready for testing

  
The Kdenlive 26.04 Release Candidate is ready for testing

 
OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

  
OpenShot 3.5 has been released today as yet another stable update to this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
EndeavourOS Titan Released with Linux Kernel 6.19 and KDE Plasma 6.6

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS Titan as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
Age verification on Systemd and Flatpak

  
Flatpak is discussing the technicals around how to implement age verification

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles