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Free and Open Source Software
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Nocturne - Navidrome / Jellyfin client - LinuxLinks
Nocturne is a Navidrome / Jellyfin client that brings all your music together in one place, Nocturne not only connects to existing instances but it’s capable of installing and managing it’s own Navidrome instance.
The application integrates directly with Jellyfin servers, offering an alternative to the web interface with a more native feel.
This is free and open source software.
Astra - observatory control system - LinuxLinks
Astra is an observatory control system developed to automate and manage robotic telescope operations, originally created for the SPECULOOS observatory.
It’s designed as a replacement for legacy commercial solutions, with a focus on autonomous control, flexibility, and integration into modern astronomical workflows.
The project aims to provide a programmable and extensible platform for coordinating observatory hardware and observation logic, making it suitable for research environments and advanced amateur setups where automation is essential.
This is free and open source software.
dnsx - fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit - LinuxLinks
dnsx is a fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit designed for running various probes through the retryabledns library. It supports multiple DNS queries, user supplied resolvers, DNS wildcard filtering like shuffledns etc.
This is free and open source software.
claws - terminal user interface for managing AWS resources - LinuxLinks
claws is a terminal user interface for managing AWS resources.
Inspired by k9s, it provides a keyboard-driven interface with vim-style navigation for browsing, inspecting, filtering, and acting on resources across a wide range of AWS services, including compute, storage, databases, containers, and serverless components. It also supports working across multiple AWS profiles and regions, and includes an AI chat assistant that uses AWS Bedrock for contextual analysis.
This is free and open source software.