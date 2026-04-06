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KDE 4’s Air Theme Making a Comeback, Oxygen Gets Major Revamp for Plasma 6.7
KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.
But the Air theme needed more work to keep up with the times, so the devs also completely revamped Air’s panel by implementing support for margin separators and support for synchronizing the panel’s opacity with the rest of the elements.