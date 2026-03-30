Ubuntu MATE’s founder is stepping back after 12 years and LinuxConfig covers APT in Ubuntu

After about a dozen years at the helm of the Linux distribution he started, Martin Wimpress says it’s time for somebody else to take charge at Ubuntu MATE.

He started the distro in October 2014. About three years previously, in April 2011, GNOME 3 had been released, which had been disliked by a large number of GNOME users. About two months after that, Argentine developer Germán Perugorría forked GNOME 2 to create MATE, which quickly became quite popular. After that, Wimpress created Ubuntu MATE, which eventually became an official Ubuntu flavor.