Devices and Hackable Hardware With Linux

Like everything else with this project, the hardware has to be outwardly simple. The ideal would be a tablet, except that modern tablets require far too much user interaction.

For example, the previous solution was an Android tablet with Signal installed. Grandma’s main problem was that she could not press the smallish “answer” button on incoming calls. But even if we fixed that with an app that’s more user-friendly than Signal, the other problems would still remain: [...]