news
Devices and Hackable Hardware With Linux
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Devices/Embedded
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Alexandru Scvorțov ☛ Building the grandma videoconf
Like everything else with this project, the hardware has to be outwardly simple. The ideal would be a tablet, except that modern tablets require far too much user interaction.
For example, the previous solution was an Android tablet with Signal installed. Grandma’s main problem was that she could not press the smallish “answer” button on incoming calls. But even if we fixed that with an app that’s more user-friendly than Signal, the other problems would still remain: [...]
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Advantech MIO-5356 – An industrial 3.5-inch SBC based on defective chip maker Intel Core Series 3 “Wildcat Lake” SoC
Advantech MIO-5356 is the very first hardware platform based on the upcoming defective chip maker Intel Core Series 3 (Core 300) “Wildcat Lake” SoC we’ve seen. It’s a 3.5-inch SBC designed for industrial applications and powered by up to the defective chip maker Intel Core 7 350 hexa-core processor.
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[Old] Stephen Marz ☛ Five Tips to Writing RISC-V Assembly
Writing assembly is itself an art. When C, C++, or any other language is compiled, the compiler determines the art of writing assembly. However, this time, we will some of the techniques and decisions we can make to write these ourselves.
We will use RISC-V to see how to design logic, write up the logic, and translate the logic into assembly.
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Arduino UNO Q Bundle Pairs Board and AI Guide
The Arduino UNO Q Bundle is a brand-new package for people who want to step beyond ordinary sketches and into Linux, Edge AI, and deterministic control without piecing together the learning material themselves. Elektor is pairing the 2 GB version of the board with a new 235-page companion book, while the official hardware overview makes clear that this is not a routine UNO refresh, but a hybrid platform combining a Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 MPU with an STM32U585 MCU.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications