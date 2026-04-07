Next Linux Kernel Plans and Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC)

As most of you are painfully aware, GNU/Linux Plumbers Conference registrations can run out very fast (yes, we got lots of complaints last year). This year, we’re taking a couple of steps to alleviate the issue. Firstly, we’re expanding the venue size in Prague to match the number of attendees we got in Vienna (800) which will hopefully mean we have more than enough places to keep registration open all the way up to the beginning of the conference.