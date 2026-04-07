news
Next Linux Kernel Plans and Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC)
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It's FOSS ☛ A New Linux Kernel Driver Wants to Catch Malicious USB Devices in the Act
If adopted, this kernel module would detect when a plugged-in USB device is acting suspiciously.
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Neowin ☛ Linus Torvalds confirms Linux 7.0 is on track for final release next week
Linux 7.0 is almost here after a bumpy development cycle. Discover why this milestone release is larger than usual and what it means for your hardware support.
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XDA ☛ Linux 7.1 is finally ending support for Intel's 37-year-old 486 processor
Linux is well-known for supporting old hardware. If you have an aging PC and want to install an operating system on it that's still supported by its creators, there's a very good chance you can squeeze a modern-day Linux distro on it, and it'll run just fine. However, it seems that there is a limit to what the Linux community deems appropriate to continue supporting.
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Adafruit ☛ Save an Old MacBook with Linux
Last summer Apple confirmed they would be ending updates for Intel-powered Macs. When Apple stops supporting a product what do you do? Just toss it in the e-waste heap? Switch and Click on YouTube gives their 2019 MacBook Pro a new life with Linux!
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Events
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Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Changes to Registration Availability for 2026
As most of you are painfully aware, GNU/Linux Plumbers Conference registrations can run out very fast (yes, we got lots of complaints last year). This year, we’re taking a couple of steps to alleviate the issue. Firstly, we’re expanding the venue size in Prague to match the number of attendees we got in Vienna (800) which will hopefully mean we have more than enough places to keep registration open all the way up to the beginning of the conference.
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