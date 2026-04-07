IBM's Reckless Promotion of Slop, Flatpak "Won"

There's a deep and sickening irony to all of this. And it's that the Linux community has largely lost sight of its own ideals. As a penguin, I was exposed early on to the ideas of Stallman. I respect and agree with what he believes in. Proprietary software is a weapon against users whose obscurity creates a false sense of security in its creators and silently damages the entire economy of technology. See the 2024 CrowdStrike disaster which took down the global travel infrastructure for days due to a bad update. An Open Source team would have caught that before it went live. Rushed corporate interests did not, and we all paid for it as a society.

So why is it that mega-corporations are sinking billions of dollars into OSS such as the Linux Kernel, Proton, Flatpak, and the rest of the immutable distro stack? Why might it be that all these big players in the industry are making huge and sudden moves towards change? Towards improvement, towards centralization, reliability, and generally getting rid of package managers and maintainers?