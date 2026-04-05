M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 05, 2026



This week’s roundup talks about the release schedule of the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment, the new features in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment, the return of Elive Linux, Artix Linux’s first stable ISO release in 2026, and Arch Linux’s new Archinstall text-mode installer.

On top of that, we got new distro releases, including 4MLinux, Netrunner, and AerynOS, and new software releases, including Coreboot, OpenVPN, and OBS Studio. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 5th, 2026.

Read on