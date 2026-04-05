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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026
This week’s roundup talks about the release schedule of the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment, the new features in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment, the return of Elive Linux, Artix Linux’s first stable ISO release in 2026, and Arch Linux’s new Archinstall text-mode installer.
On top of that, we got new distro releases, including 4MLinux, Netrunner, and AerynOS, and new software releases, including Coreboot, OpenVPN, and OBS Studio. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 5th, 2026.