original
Almost 7 Years of COVID
They say time flies when you are having fun and it has been nearly 7 years since the 15-year anniversary party for Tux Machines. This was just months before COVID-19 broke out. Half a year after the party COVID-19 was all over the news and then we had lockdowns everywhere in England. This year we plan something better, as the community grew and there are several of us in the UK.
A community's maturity is a sign of strength and endurance. GNU/Linux too has matured a lot, having started in 1983 in Massachusetts, still to be led by the person who started it. █
Image source: Coronavirus Covid-19 Face Masks