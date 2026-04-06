M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

Almost 7 Years of COVID

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



They say time flies when you are having fun and it has been nearly 7 years since the 15-year anniversary party for Tux Machines. This was just months before COVID-19 broke out. Half a year after the party COVID-19 was all over the news and then we had lockdowns everywhere in England. This year we plan something better, as the community grew and there are several of us in the UK.

A community's maturity is a sign of strength and endurance. GNU/Linux too has matured a lot, having started in 1983 in Massachusetts, still to be led by the person who started it. █

Image source: Coronavirus Covid-19 Face Masks