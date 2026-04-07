Free, Libre Software and Programming Leftovers

Why is it so hard to know what pace you can maintain? Well, you can predict a pace based on existing races e.g. half marathon, and there are various ways to do this, but it is difficult to tell if you can hold that pace for the marathon. It’s such a brutal event that training up to run one takes time and it equally takes a while to recover, so experimentation is limited. Running a full marathon (at pace) in training, is not advised. So determining an ideal pace involves quite a bit of guesswork.

Let’s take a look at a big dataset of marathon times – we’ll use the New York City Marathon from 2025 – to see if we can understand how to pace a marathon. There’s an available dataset of chip times (meaning we don’t have to worry about dodgy GPS data) and the course has similar first and second half profiles, allowing us to use these times to understand negative/even/positive splitting. Let’s dive in.