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today's howtos
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Vincent Delft ☛ Vincent's blog
This blog provides the precise configuration required to build a localized, self-learning mail server on OpenBSD. We assume your mail is hosted on a remote IMAP service and you want to filter it locally before your best email client (K-9 Mail in my case) ever rings.
This is an intermediary setup where I keep my provider has MX records, but I'm allowed to perform my own spam filtering.
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River MacLeod ☛ Improved image handling on this blog
I also wanted images to be bigger. The desire for this was increased the recent acquisition of a much higher resolution screen that I am used to. Stuff begets stuff. I thought, “I know, I’ll use a picture tag, and srcsets!” Now I had two problems.
The picture tag allows for different versions of images. I decided to use it to provide the latest fancy compression with AVIF images, and a fallback to JPEG for older browsers. I assume this part works ok. The difficult part is getting browsers to select the correct size of image to load.
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ArchLinux ☛ iptables now defaults to the nft backend
The old iptables-nft package name is replaced by iptables, and the legacy backend is available as iptables-legacy.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ You can now enable Ubuntu Pro from the OS setup tool
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS makes it easier to enable Ubuntu Pro, Canonical’s opt-in (but free for home users) subscription that extends security update to more packages in the wider Ubuntu repos, straight after installation. An Enable Ubuntu Pro step has been added to the distro’s Welcome tool (package namegnome-initial-setup, with Ubuntu-specific modifications). This tool pops up to new users the first time they login after installing the OS.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLDAP on AlmaLinux 10
Managing user authentication across multiple GNU/Linux servers without a centralized directory is a recipe for administrative chaos.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeIPA on AlmaLinux 10
Managing users, hosts, and authentication policies across multiple GNU/Linux servers is a real operational challenge.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Fedora 43
If you have ever reformatted a USB drive just to boot a different ISO, you already know how tedious that process gets.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WGDashboard on Linux Mint 22
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Pangolin on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Telnet on Debian 13
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 26.04