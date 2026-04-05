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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2026



Quoting: I switched to Hyprland and now I get why Linux users are obsessed with it —

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I didn’t install Hyprland because I needed a better desktop. I installed it because I got curious. And curiosity, in Linux, is usually just a socially acceptable way of saying, “I’m about to break something that was working perfectly fine five minutes ago.” The machine in question? My lab box is running Ubuntu 25.10. Not exactly the safest place to experiment with a Wayland-first, highly opinionated window manager. Which is precisely why it felt like the right place to do it. Hyprland has this reputation. Not just as a tool, but as a thing people get weirdly attached to.

The kind of setup they post videos of with captions like “finally dialed in” as if they’ve tuned a race car instead of a desktop. I wanted to see what the fuss was about. I expected it to last an afternoon. I lasted long enough to start side-eyeing my other machines.