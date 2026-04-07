elementary OS: Faster, More Helpful, and More Yours

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: Faster, More Helpful, and More Yours ⋅ elementary Blog —

The latest version of Code comes with a number of fixes and a couple new tricks. In the Project’s sidebar, sorting project folders is now a toggle-able setting rather than a one-time action, the Terminal pane now follows the currently selected project’s path, and Jeremy fixed an issue that could cause the number of results for a global search to be incorrect. Plus, Loric fixed an issue that could cause a crash on startup or during certain global searches, and added a new setting to disable syntax highlighting for a more distraction-free editing experience. The High Contrast style has improved contrast for line numbers, thanks to the help of Micah. And it’s no longer possible to open multiple PasteBin dialogs thanks to Calle.

We recently removed System Settings as a default dock item—since it’s accessible from several other places and dock space is at a premium—but, there were some expressed concerns about discoverability. So we’ve added some additional information to the final page of Onboarding to close the gap. This page shows even after selecting “Skip All”, so folks are always shown how to access additional System Settings and set up their computer how they like it.