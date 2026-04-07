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Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support
The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.
The native rollback features have been implemented in the form of the following commands: history-list to show a list of history, history-info to show info on specific transactions, history-redo to redo transactions, history-undo to undo transactions, and history-rollback to rollback transactions.