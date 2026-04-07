Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

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Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.3, the KDE Plasma 6.6.4 release is here to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows (a.k.a. “direct scan-out”) on displays where the cursor is not present.

OpenSSL 3.6.2 is here two and a half months after OpenSSL 3.6.1 to address several important security vulnerabilities, including incorrect failure handling in RSA KEM RSASVE encapsulation (CVE-2026-31790) and an out-of-bounds read in AES-CFB-128 on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 support (CVE-2026-28386).

Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

Foenix Labs’ A2560Me is a Mini-ITX motherboard built around the Motorola MC68LC060 processor and designed as an updated version of the earlier A2560M platform. The system combines a legacy 68k CPU architecture with FPGA-based subsystems and more recent interfaces such as PCIe and DDR3 memory.

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Debian’s APT 3.2 Released with History, Undo, Redo, and Rollback Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 07, 2026



The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

The native rollback features have been implemented in the form of the following commands: history-list to show a list of history, history-info to show info on specific transactions, history-redo to redo transactions, history-undo to undo transactions, and history-rollback to rollback transactions.

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