Best Free and Open Source Software

Hyprland is a dynamic tiling Wayland compositor that’s become popular with Linux users who want a modern desktop focused on speed, flexibility, and visual polish. Its combination of animated window management, extensive configuration, and fast keyboard-driven workflow has helped create a growing ecosystem of companion software built specifically for Hyprland or commonly used alongside it.

A bare Hyprland installation is only the starting point. Most users add extra tools to handle tasks such as launching applications, managing wallpapers, displaying status information, handling notifications, locking the screen, controlling idle behaviour, taking screenshots, and selecting clipboard entries. These utilities play an important role in turning Hyprland from a compositor into a practical daily desktop environment.

Linux has no shortage of Wayland software, but Hyprland users often want tools that integrate neatly with its workflow, configuration style, and surrounding ecosystem. Some applications are developed with Hyprland in mind, while others have become widely adopted because they work especially well in Hyprland sessions.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that’s available, we’ve compiled a list of the best free and open source Hyprland tools for screen capturing. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to build a cleaner, more productive, and more comfortable Hyprland setup.