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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: I switched my Linux terminal to Zsh and it’s the biggest productivity boost I’ve had in years —

My Linux terminal is one of the most important tools for my daily workflows. However, using it with its default shell can be limiting. Sometimes I find myself second-guessing tab completions, retyping long commands, and losing my flow while performing simple tasks.

When I switched to Zsh, it eliminated much of the friction the default Linux terminal introduces. It didn't just change how I use the terminal, but it became one of the biggest Linux productivity hacks I've adopted.