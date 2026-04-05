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Watchtower Discontinued and Switching from sudo to doas
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Linux Handbook ☛ Watchtower Discontinued! Here Are Alternative Projects for Your Docker Containers
Watchtower was the goto tool for keeping the containers updated timely. It's not developed anymore. I explored a few alternatives.
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Make Use Of ☛ I switched from sudo to doas and now my permission rules actually make sense
Sudo is a command that's become muscle memory for just about every Linux user on the planet. Whenever you need to run something with elevated privileges, sudo just comes up automatically. But sudo is old, and there's a better way to elevate privileges in the Linux terminal you might be ignoring.