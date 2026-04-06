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Games: Steam Games, SteamOS, RPCS3, and Old DOS Games
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Super Meat Boy 3D - 2026-04-04 Edition
Between 2026-03-28 and 2026-04-04 we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. The most well known release is going to be the sequel to Super Meat Boy, Super Meat Boy 3D - if you are not familiar with the genre, it’s a platformer where you have to reach the end of every level without making a mistake, amidst deadly machines and obstacles on every path of the way. Typically extremely hard and punishing, but very rewarding if you are persistent. But there’s a lot more to feed your Steam Deck with.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ PlayStation 3 emulator makes Cell CPU 'breakthrough' that improves performance in all games — 'All CPUs can benefit from this, from low-end to high-end!' says RPCS3 devs
Developers behind the open-source PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 claim that they’ve achieved a breakthrough in emulating the PS3's Cell Broadband Engine processor.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam starts gathering FPS data with latest client update — company to estimate framerates based on your hardware, Beta feature to focus on SteamOS devices
The latest Steam client update included an FPS data gathering component in Beta, allowing the platform to monitor your framerates and compare it with your hardware.
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Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Remakes And Remasters Of Old DOS Games: A Small 2026 Update
It’s been two years since the Remakes And Remasters Of Old DOS Games article. Nostalgia still sells handsomely thus our favourite remaster studios (hello Night Dive) are cranking out hit after hit. It’s time for a small 2026 update. I’ve also updated the original article just in case you might find your way here through that one.
Below is a list of remakes and remasters announced and/or released since April 2024: [...]