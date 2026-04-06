Games: Steam Games, SteamOS, RPCS3, and Old DOS Games

It’s been two years since the Remakes And Remasters Of Old DOS Games article. Nostalgia still sells handsomely thus our favourite remaster studios (hello Night Dive) are cranking out hit after hit. It’s time for a small 2026 update. I’ve also updated the original article just in case you might find your way here through that one.

Below is a list of remakes and remasters announced and/or released since April 2024: [...]