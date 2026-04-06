news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: FunOS, OpenBSD, and IBM Stuff
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Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Last week we talked about age verification and our Opinion Poll asks whether age verification tools will affect your choices when selecting Linux distributions to run. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. [...]
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[Old] Medium ☛ Switching to Linux Made Using My Computer Fun Again
Over the past several months, I’ve been on a journey of sorts to rip off the Band-Aid and dump Windows from my creative life.
Especially as someone working in IT, I’ve grown more and more tired of the slop that Microsoft Windows has become. I’d had enough of the forced AI garbage, the telemetry, the ads, and the intrusive disrespect of user choice that had become the norm from Windows 11.
Toward the end of 2025, I rescued a to-be-recycled ThinkPad from the scrap heap, installed Ubuntu 25.10 and was amazed at how easy it was to set up and use.
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[Old] Medium ☛ I’ve DUMPED Windows for Something Better (And It’s Not macOS) | by Michael Swengel | Medium
That left me glued to Microsoft’s dumpster fire of an operating system, like it or not. That is, until recently.
And now I can finally say “adios” to Windows at last.
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New Releases
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FunOS 24.04.4 (Calamares Installer) – Alternative ISO Release
This release does not introduce a new version of FunOS, but provides an additional installation option for users.
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BSD
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DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2026/04/05
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[Old] Dante Catalfamo ☛ OpenBSD Weechat Question Mark Message Separator Fix
On OpenBSD, my weechat client would put a question mark to separate the nicks and the messages sent with a question mark instead of a pipe-looking character like it should.
It looks like this was caused by opening weechat without having the correct locale set. By default, OpenBSD uses a locale of C, which only supports ASCII characters. According to the FAQ however, you should be able to set your locale to en_US.UTF-8 to get unicode support when available.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Red Hat ☛ Set up a CI framework using Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform, Podman, and Horreum
This article describes an automated CI framework that measures etcd benchmark performance periodically, and tracks results using Horreum, an open source performance repository with automated anomaly detection. We use Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform for orchestration and Podman for containerized isolation. For illustration purposes, we choose etcd because it serves as the primary data store for Red Bait OpenShift cluster state and configuration.
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IT Jungle ☛ Bob 1.0 Users Bugged By Lack Of One Feature
The launch of the Bob Hey Hi (AI) coding tool in late March has been met with considerable amount of hoopla by IBM, as well as anticipation by the I.C.B.M. i community. The early reception to Bob has been mixed, due in part to the lack of one particular feature.
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