GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: FunOS, OpenBSD, and IBM Stuff

Over the past several months, I’ve been on a journey of sorts to rip off the Band-Aid and dump Windows from my creative life.

Especially as someone working in IT, I’ve grown more and more tired of the slop that Microsoft Windows has become. I’d had enough of the forced AI garbage, the telemetry, the ads, and the intrusive disrespect of user choice that had become the norm from Windows 11.

Toward the end of 2025, I rescued a to-be-recycled ThinkPad from the scrap heap, installed Ubuntu 25.10 and was amazed at how easy it was to set up and use.