news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Late Night Linux – Episode 380
Steam stats suggest that gaming on GNU/Linux is more popular than ever, Wine improvements might entice even more gamers, Ubuntu might break things when it tightens up GRUB security and makes 6GB of RAM the minimum requirement for the desktop edition, and Ubuntu MATE is looking for new maintainers.
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Applications
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Barry Kauler ☛ Global IP TV Panel 2026MK7
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Barry Kauler ☛ Extra information in run-as-user GUI
EasyOS has a script named 'run-as-user', that will run an executable as any user. Blog posts about this:
Right-click on an executable in ROX-Filer, and 'run-as-user' is presented as a choice to run the executable.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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UI walker – UI Walk through in QML
The problem
At the first start of an application, user can be a bit confused in front of all of these features, buttons and data. In response to that, we often have a short presentation of each element on the screen. This also presents a typical workflow with the application.
First, You need to create a project or document. Then, define the name, the type… Then add content using this or that.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
This is a roundup of articles from the openSUSE community listed on planet.opensuse.org. The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from March 27 to April 2.
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Debian Family
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Thorsten Alteholz ☛ My Debian Activities in March 2026
This was my hundred-forty-first month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
During my allocated time I uploaded or worked on: [...]
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