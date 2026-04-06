Linux 7.0-rc7

No big surprises this week - rc7 continues the trend of being somewhat larger than usual, but without anything that really stands out or looks worrisome.

About half the patch is drivers - gpu, networking, usb and sound are probably the biggest contributors, and that all looks very normal. The rest looks pretty regular too: with core networking and kernel fixes, some filesystem work, and various other bits and pieces: selftests, arch fixes, documentation and crypto.

Things look set for a final release next weekend, but please keep testing. The Easter bunny is watching,

Linus