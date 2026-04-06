news
Linux 7.0-rc7
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026
-
No big surprises this week - rc7 continues the trend of being somewhat
larger than usual, but without anything that really stands out or
looks worrisome.
About half the patch is drivers - gpu, networking, usb and sound are
probably the biggest contributors, and that all looks very normal. The
rest looks pretty regular too: with core networking and kernel fixes,
some filesystem work, and various other bits and pieces: selftests,
arch fixes, documentation and crypto.
Things look set for a final release next weekend, but please keep
testing. The Easter bunny is watching,
Linus
-
Linus has released 7.0-rc7 for testing. "
Things look set for a final release next weekend, but please keep testing. The Easter bunny is watching".