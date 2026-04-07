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KDE Plasma 6.6.4 Is Out to Reduce CPU and GPU Load for Full-Screen Windows
Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.3, the KDE Plasma 6.6.4 release is here to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows (a.k.a. “direct scan-out”) on displays where the cursor is not present.
KDE Plasma 6.6.4 also lets you drag recent items from launcher menus onto the desktop, makes the update count in Discover’s notifications more accurate, updates Konsole’s blur to play nicely with the Wobbly Windows effect, and hardens Plasma against crashing while trying to load a broken widget.