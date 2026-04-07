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Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

KDE officially removed the Air desktop theme with the release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment series in early 2024, but thanks to Filip Fila, Nuno Pinheiro, and Marco Martin, it is making a major comeback with widget transparency with a blur effect behind windows, which improves contrast and legibility.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

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KDE Plasma 6.6.4 Is Out to Reduce CPU and GPU Load for Full-Screen Windows

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 07, 2026



Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.3, the KDE Plasma 6.6.4 release is here to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows (a.k.a. “direct scan-out”) on displays where the cursor is not present.

KDE Plasma 6.6.4 also lets you drag recent items from launcher menus onto the desktop, makes the update count in Discover’s notifications more accurate, updates Konsole’s blur to play nicely with the Wobbly Windows effect, and hardens Plasma against crashing while trying to load a broken widget.

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