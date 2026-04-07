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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2026



Quoting: Ventoy celebrates its 6th birthday by fixing a nasty immutable Linux bug —

If you're a distro-hopping addict like I am, there's a very good chance you have a Ventoy USB drive loaded to the brim with all kinds of operating systems. With Ventoy, you can load up several ISOs onto your USB drive, boot into it on your PC, and then select which operating system you'd like to load. It's great for storing emergency use operating systems, recovery distros, or just flitting between different Linux systems on a whim.

Ventoy has been around for six years now, and the devs behind it are celebrating the occasion with a new patch. It's a little light on what is, essentially, an anniversary patch, but it's still excellent news for anyone who wants to use Ventoy on an immutable Linux distro.