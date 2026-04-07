Availability of NetBSD 11.0 RC3 and More FreeBSD Leftovers

2026 is off to a great start for the Laptop Support and Usability Project. We’ve seen lots of exciting updates to major areas such as graphics and Wi-Fi drivers, as well as FreeBSD installer improvements to support the KDE Plasma desktop environment out of the box.

At this stage in the project, as we hinted earlier in the Year One Project Update, we decided to start a rigorous testing program to comprehensively validate all laptop and desktop functionality together. Since January, we have been working behind the scenes to evaluate testing requirements and implement the tooling needed to maintain these test results for the long term.

After trial runs of integration testing on our committed target systems, we are pleased to open up this effort to the FreeBSD community!