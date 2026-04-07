news
Availability of NetBSD 11.0 RC3 and More FreeBSD Leftovers
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Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: NetBSD 11.0 RC3
The NetBSD project has announced the availability of a new release candidate for the project's upcoming 11.0 release. [...]
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Software Engineering Daily ☛ FreeBSD with John Baldwin - Software Engineering Daily
John Baldwin has spent more than 25 years working on FreeBSD as a developer, contributor, and consultant. In this episode, John joins Gregor Vand to discuss the origins of FreeBSD, how its governance model differs from other open-source projects, its role inside systems like Netflix’s CDN and the PlayStation 4, the challenges of maintaining a 30-year-old codebase, and much more.
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FreeBSD ☛ Call for testing: introducing the Laptop Integration Testing project
2026 is off to a great start for the Laptop Support and Usability Project. We’ve seen lots of exciting updates to major areas such as graphics and Wi-Fi drivers, as well as FreeBSD installer improvements to support the KDE Plasma desktop environment out of the box.
At this stage in the project, as we hinted earlier in the Year One Project Update, we decided to start a rigorous testing program to comprehensively validate all laptop and desktop functionality together. Since January, we have been working behind the scenes to evaluate testing requirements and implement the tooling needed to maintain these test results for the long term.
After trial runs of integration testing on our committed target systems, we are pleased to open up this effort to the FreeBSD community!