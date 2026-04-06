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PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks
Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.
PeaZip 11.0 also improves the Bookmarks feature by adding support for inserting Search and Flat view bookmarks of file system items, and improving selection keeping and focusing on navigation operations for bookmarks.