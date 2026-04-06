M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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PeaZip 11.0 Archive Manager Speeds Up File Browsing and Enhances Bookmarks

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 06, 2026



Coming two months after PeaZip 10.9, the PeaZip 11.0 release introduces a faster file browser by enabling virtual mode by default over 16K items for the GTK2 version, support for dropping items to the Breadcrumb bar and to the Tab bar, and improved zoom and fractional scaling.

PeaZip 11.0 also improves the Bookmarks feature by adding support for inserting Search and Flat view bookmarks of file system items, and improving selection keeping and focusing on navigation operations for bookmarks.

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