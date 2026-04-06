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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: Bluefish 2.4.1 Released with Side-by-Side View & Improved Dark Mode | UbuntuHandbook —

Bluefish, the free open-source code editor for programmers and web developers, release new 2.4.1 version few days ago.

The new version of this lightweight and fast code editor features split view that allows to view 2 file content side-by-side in same app window, making easy to compare information or work across two files at once.

This feature was initially introduced in last 2.4.0 version as an experimental feature. Now, it’s considered as stable. Simply open two or more files in tabs, then go to Document -> Side by Side to start the split view. And, it will store and restore documents side-by-side status in the project.

By default, the split view action moves the current focused tab to the right half, leaving the next tab as focused in left. You can click the “Slide by Side” option again and again to move more tabs from left to right. And, it will finally turn off split view when all tabs moved to right.