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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2026,

updated Apr 05, 2026



Quoting: Linux smashes past 5% on the Steam Survey for the first time | GamingOnLinux —

After rubbing away the sleep from my eyes in disbelief, Valve have updated the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for March 2026 showing explosive Linux growth.

For the first time, Linux has smashed through 5% hitting yet another all-time high. Showing that all of Valve's work to improve Linux gaming thanks to Proton, SteamOS and the Steam Deck have certainly turned some heads. This is after last month saw a downwards swing due to a rise in Simplified Chinese so this may be things going back to where they would be normally.