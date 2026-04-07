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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, RISC-V, and More
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Arduino ☛ Arduino® App Lab 0.6: more control, more Bricks, faster AI
We’re excited to announce Arduino App Lab 0.6, a release that makes managing your Arduino® UNO™ Q board easier, extends your creative toolkit, and brings Hey Hi (AI) capabilities right to your fingertips. A new settings page for full board visibility The standout feature in 0.6 is the new board settings page.
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CNX Software ☛ NASA Artemis Watch 2.0 – An ESP32-S3-powered, NASA-inspired wearable kit for education
CircuitMess NASA Artemis Watch 2.0 is a programmable, NASA-themed smartwatch based on an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth module and a 1.14-inch monochrome display. The watch also features an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a buzzer, an RTC, a button, several LEDs, and a USB port for programming and charging the built-in 600 mAh battery.
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I Designed A Mini ITX PC Shelf For My Lab Rax 10″ Homelab
I’ve built a lot of Raspberry Pi and Mini PC setups in my Lab Rax system, but they all hit the same limitation, no real computing expandability. So today I’m fixing that by mounting a full Mini ITX PC inside a 10” rack.
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CNX Software ☛ AAEON Intelli TWL01 Edge fanless mini PC features up to Core 3 N355 Twin Lake CPU for kiosks and digital signage applications
AAEON Intelli TWL01 Edge is an industrial mini PC with dual 4K display support powered by an Alder Lake-N/Twin Lake processor up to the defective chip maker Intel Core 3 N355 CPU and designed for kiosks, video conferencing suites, video walls, and interactive billboards. The fanless computer ships with up to 16GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash, offers M.2 sockets for NVMe storage and WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity, and features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 3.2 ports, an RS-232/422/485 COM port, and more.
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CNX Software ☛ $2 WeAct CH32V006F8U6 Mini Core board features CH32V006 RISC-V MCU, supports 3.3V or 5V I/O voltage
WeAct CH32V006F8U6 Mini Core is an inexpensive, tiny development board based on the 48 MHz CH32V006 RISC-V microcontroller and equipped with a USB-C port, a Reset button, and two rows of 12-pin headers for I/Os using either 3.3V or 5V voltage. WCH introduced the CH32V006 in 2024 as an update to the popular CH32V003 with more memory (8KB vs 2KB SRAM), storage (62KB vs 8KB flash), additional GPIOs, a wider supply voltage range, and an upgraded 32-bit RISC-V2C core. I just hadn’t seen any third-party CH32V006 boards so far. The WeAct Studio board changes that.