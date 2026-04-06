5 hard truths about switching to Linux that Windows users need to hear

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2026



Quoting: Don't switch to Linux just yet—ask yourself these 5 questions first —

If you’re switching to Linux, I’m going to assume you’ve spent years on Windows (or macOS). You’ve built up muscle memory, mental shortcuts, and an entire way of navigating a computer. Linux is going to disrupt some—if not most—of that.

For example, you probably install software by visiting different websites and downloading EXE files. On Linux, you can find executable app installers, but that’s not the preferred approach and can pose security risks. The default method is to install software through package managers, which you can access via the terminal or a graphical software store—similar to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Also, if you spend a lot of time managing files, you’ll need to get familiar with the Linux directory structure. There are no lettered drives like the C: or D: drive. Linux organizes everything under a single root directory (/).

Now, I’m not saying Linux is harder than Windows (or macOS)—but it is different. Your new Linux PC may not behave the way you expect, and you’ll need to learn how to use it. Yes, there are beginner-friendly distros designed to ease the transition, but they only soften the learning curve—they don’t eliminate it. If you expect Linux to mirror your Windows workflows, you’re going to be disappointed.